Gabala FC leases midfielder from Glasgow Rangers FC

Baku. 27 June. REPORT.AZ/ Gabala FC can sign a contract with football player of the Scottish Glasgow Rangers Andy Halliday.

Report informs citing the The Scottish Sun, 26-year-old midfielder will be rented by "red-black" for a year.Today, Halliday will join to the camp of Gabala team, that is in training camps in Austria.

Head coach Pedro Caixinha informed the Scottish player that he is not a part of the team's plans for the next season. 47-year-old specialist offered Halliday to work with a team of U-20 players before he finds the club. At this time, "Gabala" offered him a contract until the end of next season.

Notably, Andy Halliday has been in the Rangers since 2015. He scored 15 goals in 90 matches. If transfer takes place, then he will become the second Scottish legionary in Azerbaijan. Earlier in the season 2011-2012, Scotland's Graham Smith played as goalkeeper in Gabala.