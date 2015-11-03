 Top
    "Gabala" club players arrived in Germany

    The team to arive in Dortmund after 4,5-5 hours

    Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Gabala" club that will meet "Borussia" of Germany (Dortmund) in the group stage of the European League started today. 

    Report informs, football players plane to arive in Dortmund after of 4,5-5 hour flight. The team finishing preparation in Gabala will have final pre-game coaching in BVB stadium, Dortmund, which the game to be held tomorrow.

    "Borussia" - "Gabala" game to be held on November 5.

    The game starts at 22:00 p. m. Baku time. 

