"Gabala" club players arrived in Germany

Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Gabala" club that will meet "Borussia" of Germany (Dortmund) in the group stage of the European League started today.

Report informs, football players plane to arive in Dortmund after of 4,5-5 hour flight. The team finishing preparation in Gabala will have final pre-game coaching in BVB stadium, Dortmund, which the game to be held tomorrow.

"Borussia" - "Gabala" game to be held on November 5.

The game starts at 22:00 p. m. Baku time.