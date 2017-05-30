"Gabala" FC bids farewell to 8 players - OFFICIAL

Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/ "Gabala" football club starting new season with transfers has bid farewell to 8 players.

Report informs citing the club's official website, Danijel Subotić, Rafael Santos, Rashad Sadigov, Muhammad Mirzabeckov, Theo Weeks, Sergei Zenyov, Rashad Eyyubov and Nika Kvekveskiri will not wear " red-black " during 2017-2018 season.

"Gabala" Football Club gave its appreciation to those players for share in victories and wishes them new successes in their future careers.

Notbly, Rashad Sadigov transferred to "Zire" to "Rashad Eyyubov" to Sumgait" and Nika Kvekveskiri to Kazakhstan’s "Tobol".