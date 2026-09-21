Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has unique atmosphere, Haas boss says

The Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has its own history and unique atmosphere, Haas Team Principal Ayao Komatsu said, Report informs.

"We are heading to the Baku City Circuit for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. This race has its own history and atmosphere. It is a weekend that everyone looks forward to," he said.

Komatsu also drew attention to the high degree of difficulty of the street circuit in Baku:

"The challenging street circuit combines both long straights and very narrow sections passing through the old city. This poses difficult tasks for our engineers in properly setting up the car."

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be held from September 24 to 26.