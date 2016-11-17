 Top
    Former player of Romanian team dies watching TV

    Daniel Prodan died aged 44

    Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ Former player of Romanian national team and Spanish FC Atletico, Daniel Prodan has died.

    Report informs citing the Madrid club's website, Prodan died from heart attack.

    He passed away aged 44.

    Notably, Daniel Prodan played for Atletico in 1996 - 1998. The fullback has scored 4 goals in 34 matches. He, also, played for Romanian FC Steaua, Scottish FC Rangers, Italian FC Messina. Having 54 matches in the composition of the national team, D.Prodan has won titles of 5 times Romanian champion, two-time winner of the Romanian Cup and Super Cup, 2 times Scottish champion. 

