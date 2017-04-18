First semi-finalist of UEFA Champions leagues will be named today

Baku. 18 April. REPORT.AZ/ UEFA Champions League second leg matches start today.

Report informs, today’s quarter final matches will be played in Spain and England.

Defending champions, Spanish royal club will host Bayern Munich.

Bayern will travel to Madrid without injured Mats Hummels and disqualified Javi Martinez.

Last year’s finalist Spanish Atletico Madrid has good chances for semi-finals. It will be enough for Spanish team to keep its goal clear, after home win against Leicester with one goal.

Champions League

1/4 finals, second leg matches

April 18, 2017

22:45 Real Madrid (Spain) vs Bayern (Germany)

First game – 2:1

22:45 Leicester (England) vs Atletico (Spain)

First game : 0-1