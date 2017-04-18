 Top
    First semi-finalist of UEFA Champions leagues will be named today

    Real will challenge Bayern, Leicester to meet Atletico in home games

    Baku. 18 April. REPORT.AZ/ UEFA Champions League second leg matches start today. 

    Report informs, today’s quarter final matches will be played in Spain and England.

    Defending champions, Spanish royal club will host Bayern Munich.

    Bayern will travel to Madrid without injured Mats Hummels and disqualified Javi Martinez.

    Last year’s finalist Spanish Atletico Madrid has good chances for semi-finals. It will be enough for Spanish team to keep its goal clear, after home win against Leicester with one goal.

    Champions League

    1/4 finals, second leg matches

    April 18, 2017

    22:45 Real Madrid (Spain) vs Bayern (Germany)

    First game – 2:1

    22:45 Leicester (England) vs Atletico (Spain)

    First game : 0-1

