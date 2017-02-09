FIFA issued rankings of national teams

Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ FIFA has published rankings of national teams.

Report informs, Azerbaijani national team has moved up a notch compared to the previous month.

The team with head coach Robert Prosinecki is on 89th place with 388 points.

As for the 2018 World Cup qualifying group stage opponents, Germany ranked 3rd with 1433 points.

Northern Ireland took 35th place with 772 points, the Czech Republic ranked 46th with 669 points.

San Marino remained in 202nd place with 17 points while, Norway lifted up by 3 levels with 426 points and took 81st place. Argentina ranked first with1634 points, Brazil ranked 2nd with 1544 points.

Qatar ranked 85 th with 418 points while Turkey remained in 24th with 857 points. Both teams will hold friendly match with Azerbaijan on March 9.

Notably, the next rating list will be announced on March 9.