FIFA referee from Azerbaijan will attend UEFA course

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ Malaga, Spain will host a course to be organized by UEFA for the FIFA’s TOP and I group referees on January 30, 2017.

Report informs, FIFA referee from Azerbaijan Aliyar Aghayev will also attend the UEFA course.

The course will be 25th training of UEFA. Martin Atkinson, Mark Clattenburg, Clement Turpin, Deniz Aytekin, Felix Brix, Viktor Kassai, Nicola Rizzoli, Gianluca Rocchi, Paolo Tagliavento, Damir Skomina, Alberto Undiano Mallenco, Jonas Eriksson, Cüneyt Çakır and other well-known referees will attend the training which will end on February 1, 2017.