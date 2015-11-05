FIFA raiting: Belgium go top, Chile and Austria soar

Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/ Belgium top the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking for the first time in history. Les Diables Rouges (The Red Devils) have jumped two places on the November edition to replace previous leaders Argentina (3rd, down 2) and world champions Germany (2nd, unchanged).

Report informs referring to the FIFA website, the biggest climbers in the top ten are Chile (5th, up 4), while England (9th, up 1) and Austria (10th, up 1) have each made slight progress. This is the first time that Belgium, Chile and Austria have ever reached such heights on the global ladder.



Six teams have leapt by ten places or more in the top 50 this month, namely Turkey (18th, up 19), Bosnia and Herzegovina (20th, up 10), Ecuador (21st, up 10), Republic of Ireland (42nd, up 12), Paraguay (47th, up 14), and Serbia (49th, up 14). Four teams have improved their ranking by over 30 places: Chad (136th, up 39), Cyprus (76th, up 38), Sao Tome e Principe (157th, up 36) and Turkmenistan (121st, up 34).



The composition of the top 50 for November 2015 shows little change, with the AFC gaining two teams through Korea Republic (48th, up 5) and Japan (50th, up 5) and Africa losing two, Cameroon and Congo each having dropped three places to 51st and 52nd respectively. The other confederations have the same number of teams as last month, with the regional composition of the top 50 now looking as follows: UEFA: 31; CONMEBOL: 7; CAF: 6; CONCACAF: 3; AFC: 3; OFC: 0.

Azerbaijan gained 293 points referring to the FIFA report. Our country became 115th in the raiting list.