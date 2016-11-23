 Top
    FIFA opens proceedings against rival of Azerbaijan

    Disciplinary sanctions may be applied against Northern Ireland and Wales

    Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ International Football Federation has opened proceedings against Football Association of Wales and Northern Ireland. 

    Report informs citing the foreign media, both teams took to the field in qualifying match World Cup 2018 campaign with a picture of a red poppy, which is the symbol of the memory of victims of armed conflicts.

    FIFA considers this as a sign of political symbol, which may not be used to outfit players.

    For that reason disciplinary sanctions may be applied against Northern Ireland and Wales.

    Northern Ireland Football Association said it would defend against FIFA's decision.

    Notably, Wales ended in a draw with Serbia (1: 1) and Northern Ireland also won Azerbaijan (4: 0).

