    Azerbaijan's FC Qabala reach UEFA Europa League playoff

    Qabala’s only goal came from Croatian Filip Ozobic

    Baku. 5 August. REPORT.AZ. Azerbaijan’s FC Qabala have tonight progressed to the UEFA Europa League playoff stage after beating French Lille OSC 1-0 in the second leg of the third qualifying round.

    Qabala’s only goal came from Croatian Filip Ozobic, Report informs. 

    He hunted Lille goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama targeting the right corner in the 34th minute.

    That's to say, national club could reach UEFA Europa League playoff. 

    Notably, UEFA Europa League playoff draw will be held today. 

