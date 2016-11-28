Father of died young footballer: My son had no complaints on his health - PHOTO REPORT

Samukh. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ “Former head coach of FC ‘Gabala’ Ramiz Mammadov alienated him from football”.

Report was informed by Surkhay Khalilov, father of footballer Shahriyar Khalilov was buried yesterday.

D. Khalilov told that his son who died of heart attack in age 25 had no complaints of his health: “My son started playing football in 7th class. He played as defender in ‘Kapaz’, ‘Turan’, ‘Khazar Lankaran’, ‘Qarabag’, ‘Gabala’, ‘Sumgayit’ and ‘Baku’ clubs. Coach of FC ‘Gabala’ Ramiz Mammadov didn’t allow him to play in first eleven. Even when he played well. Then he saw the things didn’t go right way there, and signed to ‘Sumgayit’. Also there they didn’t include him in main eleven. Then Shahriyar signed to ‘Baki’. But as the club faced financial problems, my son was left without club”.

Father added that, Shahriyar died while was watching football on TV: “He was watching football. I heard wheeze in the room. I entered his room instantly. I found him wheezing; he was neither talking, nor moving. We called ambulance urgently. Doctors’ efforts couldn’t save him. They told thrombus had developed in his heart; and that was the reason of his death. My son didn’t have any complaints”.

Younger brother of late footballer Abbas Khalilov told that despite he didn’t play in any club, he kept training: “He was hoping that one day he would receive an offer and will continue his football life in national clubs. But unexpectedly he passed away”.

Footballer’s team mate in U-17 and U-19 national teams Kamran Babayev told that he had brilliant qualities both on and off the pitch: “He was always different with his abilities, good-manners, strong friendship. It is impossible to believe that he is not in life any more. I call all our teammates and friends to give their consolations to Shahriyar’s family. May the God rest his soul!”

Notably, Shahriyar Khalilov was born in 1991, in Zazali village of Samukh district. S.Khalilov, who played for number of clubs in the country, suddenly died on November 27, after one year staying away of active football.