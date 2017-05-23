Ex-president of Barcelona FC arrested

Baku. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/ Former Barcelona president Sandro Rosell was arrested on Tuesday in a money laundering operation.

Report informs, police detained 4 other persons together with Rosell. Research is believed to have shown that Rosell collected irregular commissions, obtained through the sale of the image rights of the Brazilian football team. Among those implicated in this alleged plot is the former president of the Brazilian Football Federation, Ricardo Teixeira.

Police searched some houses and offices in Andorra, as well as Barcelona, Girona and Lleida cities of Spanish province Catalonia.

Notably, Sandro Rosell was president of the Barcelona FC in 2010-2014.