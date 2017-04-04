European national teams not drawn into same group at World Cup 2026 finals

Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ European football national teams will be divided into different groups at World Cup 2026.

Report informs, the UEFA Executive Committee member František Laurinec told TASS.

He said that format of the 2026 World Cup was discussed at a meeting in Finland's capital Helsinki: "The European teams cannot be drawn into the same group in the World Cup. Participating countries will be divided into 16 equal groups. This decision shall be approved by the FIFA Congress. Council of the football governing body has agreed to such a division".

Notably, the FIFA Congress will be held on May 11 in Manama, Bahrain's capital.