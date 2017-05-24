European Football League winner will be named today

© EPA

Baku. 24 May. REPORT.AZ/ The winner of the European Football League will be announced today.

Report informs, Manchester United take on Ajax on Wednesday night at the Friends Arena Stockholm, (Sweden) knowing that a win - and only a win - will secure their passage into the Champions League group stages for next season.

Amsterdam FC for the first time in last 21 years will play in decisive game in European cups.

Notably, today’s match will start with commemorating the victims of the terrorist attack in Manchester

Europe League

Final

22:45. Ajax (Netherlands) vs. Manchester United (England)

Referee: Damir Skomina (Slovenia)

Stockholm, Friends Arena.