Euroleague recordsman: "If I score early goal in match with Azerbaijan, it to be ridiculous"

Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Most of the players that I have seen in "Karabakh", were not in the national team of Azerbaijan. There were only three players. I remember only the captain Rashad Sadigov."

Report informs, player of "Slovan" FC Jan Sykora, who will be a rival of "Karabakh" in the group stage of the Europa League and will play against the Czech Republic at the upcoming meeting tomorrow with the national team of Azerbaijan in 2018 World Cup qualifying round said in an interview with local media.

In the first round match in Baku in the "Slovan" Sykora scored goal in the first 10 seconds and was the author of the goal of high-speed in the history of the Euroleague.

"If this happens in the match with Azerbaijan, it will be ridiculous", said the footballer.

The thing is, I am not sure if i will play in starting line-up. It depends on the head coach. I believe tomorrow we will do the task set before us with great motivation", Sykora added.

Previously, teams of Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic met in a friendly game in 2009. At that time, the team, led by Berti Vogts, won with a score of 2:0.

According to Sykora, he did not know about this defeat: "I don't even want to think about it. We are the favorites of the upcoming games and must win."

Notably, upcoming match in Ostrava between the Czech Republic and Azerbaijan will be held on October 11, at 22:45 Baku time.