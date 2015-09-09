 Top
    Azerbaijani Embassy to Germany made a statement on Armenian football player

    Gabala and Borussia will meet in Baku on October 22

    Baku. 9 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani embassy in Germany has made a statement regarding the footballer Henrik Mkhitaryan from the team of "Borussia" (Dortmund), a rival of "Gabala" in the group stage of the Europa League.

    Report informs referring to ESPNC, the statement is related with the visit of the Armenian football player in the team of "Borussia" to Azerbaijan. 

    "The list of unwanted persons in the Republic of Azerbaijan refers to those, independent of nationality or profession, who have visited the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding territories without prior agreement with the Azerbaijan authorities and thus violated the supremacy and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan," the country's embassy to Germany told ESPN FC.

    "Gabala" and "Borussia" will meet in Baku on October 22.

