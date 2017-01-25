Elkhan Mammadov: We wonder why 'Bursaspor' leadership makes such statements?

Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ AFFA General Secretary Elkhan Mammadov commented on agreement between Azerbaijan coach Robert Prosinecki with Turkish "Bursaspor" FC officials. Federation spokesperson told Report said that such news about the agreement are untrue.

According to him, there was no meeting between "Bursaspor" and AFFA: "They have not met with neither AFFA President, nor the Vice-President, nor me. In fact, they have not contacted us, did not attempt to meet. We wonder why they made such statementsin the absence of any meeting? Simply after seeing their press statements I called to Prosinecki. He said, he met with "Bursaspor" officials, but refused to have an agreement because he has contract with AFFA until the end of 2017. "

E. Mammadov said for Prosinecki it is normal to have proposals and meetings: Before the meeting with "Bursaspor" officials Prosinecki made us know. Each player and coach can be made an offer. Prosinecki himself told the press he has contract with AFFA until the end of year and now he focused on World Cup qualifying match between Germany and Azerbaijani national team on March 26. In other words, the issue is closed to us".

Notably, Robert Prosinecki signed a 3-year contract on December 3, 2014. Bursaspor seeks new coach after the resignation of Hamza Hamzaoğlu.