Edinson Cavani banned for two matches over Gonzalo Jara incident

Baku. 28 July. REPORT.AZ/ Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani has been suspended for two matches over his flare-up with Chilean defender Gonzalo Jara at the Copa America, Report informs the South American Football Confederation announced.

According to the information, he will miss his country`s first World Cup qualifying tie as well as the visit to Bolivia in October.

Cavani, who plays for French champions Paris Saint-Germain, was sent off midway through the second half of Uruguay`s stormy 1-0 Copa America quarter-final defeat for a second yellow card after he flicked a hand into Jara`s face.

But Cavani and the Uruguayan camp claimed he had been the victim of provocation which should have been spotted by the match officials.

Video footage appeared to show Jara attempting to goad the star by inserting a finger into his backside.

Jara was initially suspended for three matches, which was later reduced to a two-game ban on appeal.