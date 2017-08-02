Draw ceremony unveils 2017-2018 season of Azerbaijani Premier League

© Report.az

Baku. 2 August. REPORT.AZ/ The draw ceremony of 2017-2018 season of the Azerbaijani Premier League was held on August 2.

Report informs, President of the Professional Football League Ramin Musayev, Director General of the organization Malik Hasanov, head of the Technical Sports Department Zamig Huseynov, club representatives and reporters attended the meeting held in the AFFA administrative building.

According to the draw, following matches will take place: “Inter” -“Gabala”, “Neftchi” - “Qarabag”, “Sumgayit” - “Kapaz”, “Zira” - “Sabail”.

Notably, the Azerbaijani Premier League will kick off on August 12. The matches of the opening week will envisage two days.