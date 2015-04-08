Defined stadium for Norway-Azerbaijan match

Baku. 8 April. REPORT.AZ/ Detected stadium where the game will be held between Azerbaijan and Norway in the qualifying stage of Euro 2016 Cup.

Report informs, the meeting will take place on June 12 at the stadium "Ullevaal" in Oslo.

The game will start at 20:45 (23:45 Baku time).

The stadium, which built in 1927, is provided to 27,572 spectators. Team Norway at this stage held the previous games in Group H with Italian and Bulgarian teams. Playing with the Italian team ended with a score (0: 2), and the Bulgarian team - with a score of (2: 1).