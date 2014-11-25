Date of appointment of Azerbaijan national team`s head coach announced

Baku. 25 November. REPORT.AZ/ Announced the date and place of the next meeting of the Executive Committee of AFFA. Report informs members of the committee will meet on December 3 at 11:00 in the administrative building of AFFA.

The agenda contains 5 questions, which include creation and approval of the position of members of the coaching committee to discuss the approval of the head coach of the national team and to discuss the approval of head coach U-21, approving the creation of the committee and the provisions of clubs, information group licensing and other issues.