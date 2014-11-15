Cristiano Ronaldo: Why did the Armenian come to Portugal?

Baku. 15 November. REPORT.AZ/ The captain of the Portuguese national team, Cristiano Ronaldo made the Armenian national team in EURO 2016 qualifying football match disappointed not only with his performance in a green square, but also with his harsh statement. Report informs, 29-year-old footballer made a strong reply to the opposite team's head coach Bernard Challandes.

B.Challandes complained that Portuguese team did not give an opportunity to train before the match and the bus driver could not find the way to stadium. Ronaldo said that the defeated always look for the justification: "Why did the Armenian come to Portugal? They were defended throughout the game and did nothing. Those who do not risk, can never win."

Portuguese team defeated Armenian national team 1:0. Cristiano Ronaldo scored the only goal after a mistake in the defense.