 Top
    Close photo mode

    Cristiano Ronaldo to miss UEFA Super Cup

    The Portuguese superstar's knee injury will see him miss 8 weeks

    Baku. 12 July. REPORT.AZ/ Cristiano Ronaldo's knee injury, which he suffered in Portugal's Euro 2016 final victory over France on Sunday, will see the star miss six to eight weeks and put his participation in the European Super Cup in doubt, Report informs.

    It turns out Ronaldo suffered a left knee sprain and could return by mid-August. If he does miss two months, it would mean he would miss the start of the league season in Spain.

    Zidane will not take any risks with a player he still expects much of next season.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi