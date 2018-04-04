Cristiano Ronaldo: I made same bicycle kick against Azerbaijani national team

© Getty Images

Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ "I once scored a similar goal".

Report informs, Spanish club Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo 33, said speaking about his second goal in Champions League quarterfinal match against Juventus.

He compared the shocking blow with the goal scored in World Cup qualifying round against Azerbaijani national team in 2014.

At that time, on September 11, 2012, he made the same bicycle kick but it didn’t counted. But this time he succeeded: “It was a goal with good impressions and it will be remembered. Of course, my second goal was the most beautiful”.

Notably, Cristiano Ronaldo scored 2 goals against Juventus. Thus, the experienced striker distinguished in 9 matches of the Champions League and has scored 14 goals maintaining leadership position as a bombardier.