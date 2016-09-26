Azerbaijani referees brigade at Europa League match named

Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani FIFA referee Aliyar Aghayev has been appointed to the Europa League Group E match between Roma (Italy) - Astra (Romania).

The 29-year-old referee told Report.

A. Aghayev said that Zeynal Zeynalov and Rza Mammadov will manage the match in Italian capital as linesmen, Mubariz Hashimov as the 4th official, Orkhan Mammadov and Rahim Hasanov as assistant referees.

The referees will leave for Rome on September 28.

Notably, September 29 match will start at 23:05 Baku time.