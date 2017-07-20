Company of "Sheriff" FC president in Ukraine searched under article of "treason"

Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ Victor Gushan, President of Moldova’s “Sheriff”, the rival of “Qarabag” in the III qualification stage of the Champions League, has left the board of the stakeholders of Ukraine’s “Intertelecom”.

Report informs citing usionline.com, oligarch from the unrecognized Dniester Republic has made such a decision after employees of the Ukrainian Security Service conducted an illegal search in his company’s office in Odessa City. The businessman, who owns the “Sherif” group of companies has taken this after the Ukrainian Security Service launched an investigation under the article of “treason”.

Victor Gushan has handed his shares of Intertelecom (35,5%) over to head of the company’s security service Victor Ukraints. Moreover, Director General of Odessa company Boris Akulov has resigned from his position, and he has been replaced by Victor Panfilov.

Employees of the Ukrainian Security Service suspects “Intertelecom” in lending its equipment and network for use to Crimea annexed by Russia. It is presumed that employees of the Russian Special Services have interfered with the activity of the Ukrainian Communications Operators with the help of the above-mentioned company and obtained access to the individual data of the Ukrainians.

Notably, the first match between “Qarabag” and “Sheriff” will take place in Baku on July 25, and return match will be held in Tiraspol, August 1.