    Champions League semifinal draw took place

    Real Madrid and Manchester City are rivals

    Baku. 15 April. REPORT.AZ/ Draw ceremony of the Champions League semi-final was held.

    Report informs, the event has been organized at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

    Draw by final match ambassador, well-known soccer player Dejan Stankovic makes England's Manchester City play against Spain's Real Madrid, Atletico against Germany's Bayern München. Winner of Manchester City- Real Madrid match will host the final match. During the event, Champions League trophy presented to the mayor of Milan.

    Notably, first matches in the semi-final will be held on April 26-27, return matches on May 3-4. The final match will take place in San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy on May 28. 

