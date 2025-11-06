Champions League: FK Qarabag hold Chelsea in dramatic Baku draw

In a dramatic Champions League encounter in Baku, Premier League giants Chelsea were held 2-2 by Azerbaijani powerhouse FK Qarabag, Report informs via AZERTAC.

Chelsea made the perfect start when Estevao Willian opened the scoring with a neat near-post finish in the 16th minute.

However, the Aghdam Horses responded magnificently, first drawing level through an excellent strike from Leandro Andrade in the 29th minute and then completing the dramatic turnaround before the break when Marko Janković calmly converted a penalty in the 39th minute.

Chelsea responded swiftly after the restart, with substitute Alejandro Garnacho making an immediate impact to level the score in the 53rd minute. Though the second half was fiercely fought with chances for both sides, the score remained unchanged.

The hard-earned point sees FK Qarabag climb to 12th place in the League stage table on seven points, level with Chelsea, who currently sit 10th on goal difference.

FK Qarabag will play their next group stage fixture on November 26 in Italy against Napoli.