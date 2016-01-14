'CBC Sport Cup' to start today

Baku. 14 January. REPORT.AZ/ Today starts 'CBC Sport Cup', attended by clubs holding training camp across the country.

Report informs, 5 teams will compete according to circular system in the tournament.

Matches, to be managed by referees appointed by AFFA (Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan) Referees Committee will be held in 'Bayil Arena'. Opening match will be played between 'Neftchi' and AZAL teams. 3 more teams will be 'Neftchala', MOIK and 'Sharurspor', representatives of I division. Tournament will end on January 25.

CBC Sport Cup

14 January

13:00. AZAL - 'Neftchi'

'Bayil Arena'