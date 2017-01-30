 Top
    Azerbaijani national team captain gets coach diploma

    Manager of Sumgayit FC is among the nominees

    Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ Specialists who have successfully passed UEFA A category courses for coaches have been today awarded with coach diplomas in AFFA administrative office. 

    Report informs, AFFA Secretary General Elkhan Mammadov presented the diplomas.

    Manager of "Sumgayit" FC Jeyhun Sultanov, former football players Emin Imamaliyev, Jahangir Hasanzade, Araz Gulamov, Mubariz Orujov, Samir Alakbarov and "Garabagh" coach Elchin Rahmanov and captain of the team (as well Azerbaijani national team) Rashad F. Sadygov are among the nominees.

