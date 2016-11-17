Bülent Korkmaz named reason for his visit to Baku - EXCLUSIVE

Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ Legendary Turkish football player Bülent Korkmaz has arrived in Baku.

According to him, he came to take a walk in the capital of Azerbaijan together with a friend: "My friend from Azerbaijan trains with me in Istanbul. He invited me to Baku. For three days, we will walk around the city. Prior to departure from Baku on November 19, we do not plan to meet with any of the clubs and the national team.

From 18 September 2009 to 22 March 2010 B. Korkmaz was the head coach of FC "Baku".

Vice-president of the club Yashar Seyidov said that he is aware of Korkmaz's arrival in Baku: "A week ago, he called me and asked to meet at the airport. Today, however, he called and said he is with his friends and there is no need to meet him there. We agreed to meet in the evening."

Notably, during his career Korkmaz played in "Galatasaray" (1985 - 2005).

He worked as head coach in FC "Baku" and Turkish clubs "Kayserispor", "Gençlerbirliği ", "Galatasaray", "Karabükspor", "Başakşehir" and "Mersin Idman Yurdu".

