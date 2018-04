Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ German "Borussia" (Mönchengladbach) separated ways with manager André Schubert.

Report informs citing the club's website, contract was terminated upon mutual agreement.

The reason was unsuccessful results. The team was led by A.Schubert since September 2015.

Notably, "Borussia" is currently ranked 14th with 16 points in 16 games.