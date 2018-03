Baku. 22 July. REPORT.AZ/ Borussia Dortmund have signed André Schürrle from VfL Wolfsburg on a five-year contract, last season’s Bundesliga runners-up said in a statement on Friday.

Report informs referring to the Guardian, financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The Germany forward, 25, joined Wolfsburg from Chelsea in February 2015.

He has scored nine goals in the top flight last season as the club finished eighth in the standings.