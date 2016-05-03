Bookmakers face biggest loss in English football history after Leicester wins

Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ The bookmaking industry faces its biggest loss in Premier League history with Leicester City just one win away from clinching a shock first title, Report informs citing the foreign media, major bookmaker William Hill said on Tuesday.

So unexpected was their title chase that William Hill had quoted Leicester as 5,000-1 outsiders at the start of the season. Now the loss to bookmakers stands at some £10 million, William Hill said in a statement.

A man from Guildford, England stands to earn the highest individual payout after he wagered £75 pounds at 1,500-1 just a few weeks into the campaign, it said. He has not cashed out and so now stands to win £112,500.

In total, William Hill face a final payout of a little over three million pounds if Leicester beat Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

“We stand to lose a small fortune if Leicester do what everybody must now be expecting them to do. 5,000-1 is the biggest priced winner in betting history!” William Hill spokesman Joe Crilly said.