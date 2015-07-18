 Top
    Bolivian football chief arrested in corruption probe

    Carlos Chavez is also the treasurer of the South American Football Confederation, Conmebol

    Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ The president of Bolivia's Football Federation has been arrested as part of a corruption inquiry, officials say.

    Report informs citing BBC, Carlos Chavez is also the treasurer of the South American Football Confederation, Conmebol.

    Bolivia began investigating its football federation after a major corruption scandal broke out involving the sport's world governing body Fifa.

    More than 20 Bolivian football executives have given evidence in the courts so far.

    Mr Chavez is accused of "alleged corruption in the management of resources", Bolivia's public prosecutor said.

    The Secretary General of the Bolivian federation, Alberto Lozada, has also been arrested for fixing matches.

