Best goalkeeper in football history declared

Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ 'France Football' magazine held voting among its readers to choose the best goalkeeper ever.

Report informs, Gianluigi Buffon of Italy has been voted the greatest goalkeeper of all time by France Football readers.

The Juventus and Italy shot-stopper dominated the poll with 44 per cent of the votes. Fabien Barthez, former goalkeeper of French team, finished second with 17 per cent, followed by Lev Yashin and former player of German team Oliver Kahn on seven per cent, Iker Casillas and Manuel Neuer with six per cent.

Notably, 24548 persons participated in the voting, conducted on official website of the magazine.