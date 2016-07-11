 Top
    Bavarian club names its new coach

    'I am looking forward to working together'

    Baku. 11 July. REPORT.AZ/ Bayern Munich has confirmed that Carlo Ancelotti will become its new coach.

    Report informs, 57-year-old coach will replace Josep Guardiola.

    Guardiola will coach Manchester City.

    Ancelotti said that he is pleased to work with the Munich club: 'This is a new experience for me. I'm glad to work with Bayern. I am looking forward to working together'.

    Notably, Carlo Ancelotti is the second Italian coach of Bayern after Giovanni Trapattoni. Earlier, he worked with Spanish Real Madrid in 2013 - 2015. 

