Bavarian club names its new coach

Baku. 11 July. REPORT.AZ/ Bayern Munich has confirmed that Carlo Ancelotti will become its new coach.

Report informs, 57-year-old coach will replace Josep Guardiola.

Guardiola will coach Manchester City.

Ancelotti said that he is pleased to work with the Munich club: 'This is a new experience for me. I'm glad to work with Bayern. I am looking forward to working together'.

Notably, Carlo Ancelotti is the second Italian coach of Bayern after Giovanni Trapattoni. Earlier, he worked with Spanish Real Madrid in 2013 - 2015.