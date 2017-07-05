 Top
    Barcelona agrees with Lionel Messi on contract extension

    Argentine striker will sign the agreement until 2021

    Baku. 5 July. REPORT.AZ/ Spanish club "Barcelona" agreed with football player Lionel Messi on extension of the contract. 

    Report informs citing the club's website, representative of Catalonia will sign new agreement with the Argentine striker in the coming days.

    At the event, 30-year-old player will sign agreement until 2021. The current contract with Messi was until June 30, 2018.

    Notably, trainee of "Barcelona" Lionel Messi debuted on October, 16th, 2004 in core team. As part of the representative of Catalonia, he was 8 times champion of Spain, 4 times won the cup of the country and the same number of times - the Champions League. 30-year-old football player 5 times awarded with "Golden Ball".

