Baku. 9 August. REPORT.AZ/ "Baku-2015" European Games Operating Committee (BEGOC) signed a contract with Australian Olympic Games Broadcasting- "Seven Network" channel.

Report informs, Australia's leading free-in-charge television channel undertook daily broadcasts of the first European Games to the country's 8.4 million homes.

So, the number of contracts signed on broadcasting the first European Games, increased to 57.