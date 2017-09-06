Azerbaijani women’s volleyball team faces Italian team

Baku. 6 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Azerbaijani national women’s volleyball team, that is at the training session in Italy, has held a checkout game.

Report informs, the squad led by Faig Garayev faced the Italian team for the second time. The game held in Milan ended with the victory of the Italian team with the score of 3:2 (22-25, 22-25, 25-20, 25-22, 15-13).

Notably, the first game between these two teams also ended with the triumph of the Italian team. The training session is of preparatory nature for the European Championship to be organized in Azerbaijan and Georgia on September 22 - October 1.