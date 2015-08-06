Azerbaijani national team up by 2 stages in FIFA rankings

Baku. 6 August. REPORT.AZ/ FIFA published the next rating of teams.

Report informs, the national team of Azerbaijan , advanced by 2 stages compared to the previous month.

Azerbaijani team took the 106th position with 302 points.

Opponents of Azerbaijani team in the qualifying round of the UEFA EURO 2016 Croatia and Italy advanced by 1 step. Now, these teams occupy the 13th place (1023 points) and 16th (1001 points), respectively.

Instead, Norway, Bulgaria and Malta fell by 1 step.They hold 68th place (495 points), 69th place (487 points) and 159th place (157 points).

The list is headed by Argentina's national team. Finalist of the World Cup 2014 scored 1425 points. Belgium advanced by 1 step and took 2nd place (1244 points), on the 3rd place is the last champion of the world - the German team (1226 points).

The next ranking will be published on September 3.