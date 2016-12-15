Azerbaijani footballer carried injured rival on her back

 Top
    Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ Player of women's national U-21 football team of Azerbaijan and the "1207 Antalya Döşemealtı FC" club member Aysun Aliyeva became popular for act worthy of respect. 

    Report informs, in first league, she carried opposing player on her back to the technical zone.

    Notably, during the match Nigerian player Ijeoma Queenth Daniels injured. She tried to walk out of the stadium but failed due to the injury. Then A. Aliyeva saw her and carried heavier footballer on back to the technical zone.

    Azerbaijani football player said to local media that everyone should do the same. Management wants to give "fair play" award to me. I am ashamed of this situation. It is not a big deal."

