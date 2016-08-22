 Top
    Azerbaijani national team squad for San Marino match unveiled

    Head coach invited 25 players to the team

    Baku. 22 August. REPORT.AZ/ The squad of Azerbaijani national team for San Marino match within the World Cup 2018 qualifying round has been unveiled.

    Report informs citing official website of AFFA (Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan), head coach Robert Prosinečki has invited 25 players to the team.

    Kamran Aghayev (Sumgayit), Anar Nazirov, Elvin Mammadov (both of Zira), Salahat Aghayev, Ruslan Abishov, Tarlan Guliyev, Aghabala Ramazanov (both of Inter), Maksim Medvedev, Badavi Huseynov, Rashad Sadigov, Arif Dashdamirov, Rahid Amirguliyev, Gara Garayev, Afran Ismayilov, Mahir Madatov, Namik Alaskarov (both of Qarabag), Pavel Pashayev (Stal, Ukraine), Magomed Mirzabekov (Gabala), Rahman Hajiyev, Araz Abdullayev, Ruslan Gurbanov (Neftchi), Dmitri Nazarov (Erzgebirge Aue, Germany), Eddy Israfilov (Cadiz, Spain), Emin Mahmudov (Boavista, Portugal), Ramil Sheydayev (Trabzonspor, Turkey) will play for the national team.

    The match will take place in San Marino on September 4.

    Azerbaijani national team will leave for the mentioned country 2 days before the match. 

