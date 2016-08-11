 Top
    Azerbaijani national team is on rise at FIFA ranking

    National team ranked 136th

    Baku. 11 August. REPORT.AZ/ FIFA has announced ranking of national teams for the past month.

    Report informs, Azerbaijani team has moved up a notch on the list.

    The team, coached by Robert Prosinečki, ranked 136th with 253 points.

    No change occurred in the position of the Germany, which is the team's rival at World Cup 2018 qualifying group stage, ranking 4th with 1319 points. Northern Ireland ranked 28th with 822 points while the Czech Republic with 768 points and Norway with 588 points dropped a notch and ranked 34th and 50th respectively. San Marino takes the last 200th place collecting 20 points.

    Turkish team became 19th with 915 points. However, no change recorded in the position of Portugal, winner of European Championship in France - 1266 points, 6th place.

    Notably, next ranking list will be announced on September 15.

