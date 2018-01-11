Azerbaijani footballer transferred to Gençlerbirliği FC

Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani national football team player Deniz Yılmaz has been transferred to Turkey's Gençlerbirliği FC.

Report informs citing the Futbol Arena, 1.5 year contract was signed with 30-year-old forward has been agreed.

Notably, Yılmaz owned by Bursaspor, has been transferred because of problems with the management regarding salary issue. Gençlerbirliği FC performing in Super League is on 17th place with 14 rounds after 17 tours.

Ümit Özat's team will play next match against Bursa representative on January 16 at the Turkish Cup 1/16 finals. In the first home match, Ankara won with a score of 1:0.