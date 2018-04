Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ Start time and venue have been named for friendly matches between national football team of Azerbaijan and national teams of Moldova and Georgia in Antalya, Turkey.

Report informs citing the AFFA official website, both matches will be held at Mardan Stadium.

The games to be held on January 30 and February 2 respectively, will start at 19:00 local time (20:00 Baku time).