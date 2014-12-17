Azerbaijan President commented the nullified goal of "Karabakh" football club

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received members of "Karabakh" football club.

The head of state hailed the club`s performance in international tournaments. President Ilham Aliyev said development of football was among key priorities in the government policy. The head of state highlighted Azerbaijani sportsmen`s achievements in international tournaments.

Coach Gurban Gurbanov thanked President Ilham Aliyev for supporting the activities of the club.

Vice-President of Karabakh football club Tahir Guzel thanked the head of state for his attention to the development of sport in the country.

President Ilham Aliyev said that nullified goal of Karabakh FC is non-professionalism of the coach team, or took place as a result of biased position at the match with Italian Inter. You deserved great victories and this victories were robbed from your hands, President said that it is difficult to accept injustice, the state also has a number of issues faced this fact.

He noted that in spite of all the difficulties, Azerbaijan is on the way of independence and freedom and no force can deviate our country from it.

The club's name "Karabakh" is the additional responsibility on the team, said President Ilham Aliyev expressing confidence in the future of this team that will continue to delight our people.