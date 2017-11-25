Azerbaijan Premier League XIII tour started

Baku. 25 November. REPORT.AZ/ The XIII round of the Azerbaijan Premier League has started.

Report informs, the opening game of the tour was held between "Kapaz" and "Gabala" teams at Ganja City Stadium. Gabala won with 6:1 score. The only goal of Kapaz team scored by Kerim Diniyev in penalty. In Gabala team Bagaliy Dabo and Famoussa Koné both made double while Steeven Joseph-Monrose and

Ruslan Gurbanov each scored one goal.

Notably, the second game of the tour will take place between "Neftchi" and "Keshla".