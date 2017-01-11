Azerbaijan Premier League to end early the next season

Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ FIFA has made a new decision on country championships.

Report informs, end date of country championships identified at the international governing body 's meeting in Zurich, Switzerland.

According to decision, all championships shall end till final of the 2017/2018 Champions League. Certain exceptions may only be with the consent of FIFA.

The international governing body adopted such a decision due to 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia. The championship will start on June 14, 2018.

Notably, last meeting of the FIFA ratified the decision on participation of 48 teams for 2026 tournament. 2017/2018 UEFA Champions League final will be held in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.